These Vanilla-Scented Panties Protect Against STIs During Oral Sex, FDA Says

The FDA authorized the vanilla-scented panties last month, making the product an alternative to the unpopular dental dam. Photo by Lorals

For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sanctioned the use of underwear during oral sex as a form of protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs)—and it tastes like vanilla, or cookies.

The FDA authorized the ultra-thin and stretchy, vanilla-scented panties, sold by underwear brand Lorals, last month, making the product an alternative to the dental dam. Dental dams, also used for protection against oral sex-related STIs, are largely unpopular because they’re awkward to use and take away a lot of the feeling.

Advertisement

According to the product page, the FDA-approved undies “block the transmission of bodily fluids, harmful pathogens, and sexually transmitted infections during cunnilingus and rimming.” They’re single-use and made of natural latex. They’re also vegan, gluten- and chlorine-free, and have no parabens, according to the site.

“Oral sex is not totally risk-free,” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told the New York Times. She added that for many teenagers, oral sex is the first foray into being sexual active, so protection is important. The panties could “reduce anxiety and increase pleasure,” she said.

Most people engage in oral, and it’s a common misnomer that it doesn’t carry STI risks. Herpes, HPV, and gonorrhea, among others, can be passed on during oral sex, although transmitting HIV via oral is rare.

One couple, Shelly and Ashton, told the Times the pleasure panties brought oral sex back into their relationship after a battle of cancer changed the makeup of Ashton’s tongue.

It’s “like you’re eating a cookie,” Ashton said, adding they feel like skin.

Shelly said she barely felt the underwear during oral. “I never thought I would feel that again,” Shelly said.

The “Lorals for protection” go for about $26 for a pack of four and come in bikini and boy-shorts styles.

“My lady, presently, suffers from HPV. Lorals allow me to give her oral pleasure while she recovers her health. I think the ‘Yankee cupcake’ flavour is a little silly, but what the heck. Great product, maybe other colours or clear?” said Barton G., a reviewer who gave the product five stars.