“If the experience is nice, you might switch to recreational use: using it in a controlled way on social occasions,” she says. “Recreational use means there’s no effect on your daily activities. You are in control.” Take, for instance, the people who serenely pop a few Es at a music festival a few times a year. “But if you use drugs almost every weekend, it is difficult to still label it as recreational – then we speak of habitual drug use.”



According to Kalis, habitual drug use isn’t necessarily problematic. But a number of signals may indicate that the habit is slowly evolving into an addiction: “Simply put, someone who only uses on the weekends and has no further problems does not fall under the most severe addiction category,” she says. “But are you still able to have fun at a party without taking that line or that pill? The more often you use, the greater the chance you will end up using more and more. You build up a tolerance, so you need to take more to experience the same effect.”



If you feel regret after doing drugs and exhibit physical withdrawal symptoms, these are signs that your fun lil’ habit is getting out of control. If during the week, you’re already thinking about a cheeky line or three on Friday night, you might be developing a psychological dependence. And if you’re using drugs to suppress your feelings or need them to feel better, you've probably entered the problematic phase. “Those are signals that you should take very seriously,” Kalis advises.