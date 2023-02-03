This Is What the ‘Golden Globes of Porn’ Looks Like

I met Romeo later on in the night. He was hard to miss, dressed in a blazer patterned with swirls of gold sparkles. We went off to a corner to chat, and he left a little trail of glitter as we talked. He told me he got his start in feminist adult cinema six years ago in Berlin, and says the scene is just now starting to get the attention it deserves. “The feminist scene is now finally coming to the light and it's finally getting put in the same sort of [award] categories as these mainstream studios and brands that have been heavily promoted for years.” He says this kind of porn can translate to more relatable sex for viewers because it shows people of diverse backgrounds, tastes, and bodies doing the things that are “actually very common in most people’s sex lives.”