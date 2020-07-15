Mourning My Brother in 181 Tweets

In the days after my brother died, after I had spoken to his friends, emailed the coroner's office, and called the funeral home, I would crawl into bed and put my headphones on. After finding the saddest Spotify playlist I could, I’d sob. Big guttural sobs. Sobs that wracked my body and made it hard to breathe. I’d listen to music until the sobs gave way to a stream of tears and I could drift off into a dreamless, uneasy sleep.

But it’s not a fun place to be. I’ve been piled on, harassed, reply guy’d. And it’s only 1/10th of what has happened to my peers and colleagues, many of them racialized women, threatened constantly for the sin of being reporters or writers. In 2017 , one in four Americans were at the receiving end of online harassment; physical appearance, gender and race are among the top reasons why people are targeted by abusive people online.

Twitter has been my social media platform of choice since I became a journalist seven years ago. Which isn’t to say I love it—Instagram is much less stressful, Facebook lets me keep up with relatives, and TikTok has the choreo—but for better or for worse, Twitter is where I not only get my news, but also where I have built my reputation as a writer.

On January 9, 2019 four days after my parents showed up on my porch and told me my little brother—my sparring partner in video games, the companion I played Eye-Spy with on long car trips, the smart and funny man who loved Dungeons and Dragons and drag queens — had taken his own life, I went on Twitter.

I listened to it over and over. I liked that it wasn’t pretty. You can feel the pain that permeates every inch of the song. “Imagination” is both a plea and a promise. She’s grieving, but Gladys is going to keep on keeping on.

I forget exactly how Gladys Knight crossed my path. Her song, “I’ve Got To Use My Imagination,” is about surviving loss—whether about a break-up or a death is never made clear. “Got to make the best of a bad situation, ever since that day, I woke up and found that you were gone,” she sings.

For this reason, I’d always been cautious about how much of myself I wanted to reveal on Twitter. While I did post the occasional travel picture, mostly I was doing my job or I was one of thousands adding one more joke about the Ikea monkey, or whatever else had the app in thrall that day. I was just another snarky user.

But after Sam died, I needed people to know. I couldn’t log back on and go back to liking jokes and pretend like I was the same person.

For months before he died, Sam had refused to let us into his apartment. He’d demur that he needed to clean, he was going to do it soon, and us, not wanting to pry or push, would honour his right to privacy. When he said it was messy, we assumed it was in the way many 20-something men’s apartments are.

But when we finally did go in, the day he died, to meet the coroner, it became clear why he wouldn’t let us in. His home had deteriorated lockstep with his mental health. Wandering around, my parents and I shared the same thought—if we had seen, if we had known, maybe we could have done something.

My parents would only ever enter my brother’s home once. I volunteered to clean it out—it had to be done, and soon. It was one of the many things I ended up shouldering as we tried to make it through that first week, when my parents were inconsolable.