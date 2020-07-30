Colombia’s National Coffee Organization Profits Off Climate Change Denial

For more than three decades, Gustavo Patiño has been cultivating prized Arabica coffee beans at his Finca El Ocaso farm, which sits atop the misty, 1800-meter-high hills of Salento in remote western Colombia. On any given day, squawking parrots can be seen clambering along the branches of the surrounding cloud forest, as fatigued farm hands sweat and strain to load baskets with handpicked coffee below.

Until 2015, Patiño thought his own children might be able to continue the family tradition of coffee cultivation. That was the year record high temperatures scorched the land and caused a quarter of his expected harvest to rot. Then, in 2016, landslides caused by unprecedented rains destroyed a significant part of the plantation. “We weren’t ready for it at all,” said Patiño.

The 62-year-old Patiño claims to drink up to 15 cups of Salento coffee a day, but only in its purest, most potent form. His first taste came on his grandfather’s farm at the age of 10, served up with a dose of sweet agua panela, or boiled sugarcane juice.

“Too much sun causes flowers to bloom too early, the beans become too ripe and rot inside, and increased rains wash the crop’s nutrients into the soil,” Patiño said during this year’s dry season, grimacing as he grasped a handful of dirt along one allotment. “In all my years of working on this land, the conditions have never been this terrible.”

Changing weather patterns are a lethal threat to the future of coffee plantations like Patiño’s in Colombia, the third-largest producer in the world. The increasingly volatile climate has led to an unprecedented spike in heat waves and prolonged, devastating droughts. At other times in the year, relentless rains are causing deadly mudslides and flooding. Crop disease and invasive insects associated with climate change are also on the rise. All these changes have created an extremely challenging environment to grow coffee.

The industry’s demise would be a disaster for some of Colombia’s poorest communities: It generates $2.64 billion a year, making it the country’s largest agricultural export, and employs two million people, including a quarter of the entire rural population.

“In all my years of working on this land, the conditions have never been this terrible.”

The situation has been made even less tenable by a related threat to farmers from a group that is ostensibly supposed to protect them. The Colombian National Coffee Federation, or Fedecafé, is a cooperative that was founded in 1927 to represent the country’s coffee farmers nationally and internationally. But Fedecafé, which farmers are required to join and pay six cents on the dollar for each pound of coffee they export, rejects humanity’s scientifically proven role in climate change, instead explaining recent weather changes away as part of a “natural cycle.”

Because of its climate change denialism, Fedecafé has been “failing to adequately prepare farmers for climate change,” according to Mauricio Galindo, Colombia director for the Rainforest Alliance, a conservationist non-profit. Many farmers would benefit from switching to crops that will be able to survive in the changing climate, such as avocado or bananas, but don’t receive that advice, Galindo told VICE News.

Many coffee farmers struggle to earn a living wage, and slim profit margins are further eroded by the obligatory fee that growers pay to Fedecafé, equivalent to an income tax of 15.3 percent.

Fedecafé’s alleged climate change denialism dates back at least to 2012, when World Coffee Review interviewed the body’s main climatologist, Alvaro Jaramillo. “The climate on earth has been constantly changing for over 4.6 billion years and the formation of mountains and volcanic activity continues to create new weather cycles,” he said then. “Since 2007, what we have seen is that the world is actually entering a new era of global cooling.”