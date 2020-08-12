'How Can I Respectfully Disagree With My Boss?'

When you disagree with your boss, it can be tricky to know whether you should speak up and how to speak up—and a lot of people early in their careers get this wrong. They assume they shouldn’t speak up at all (even when they have info their boss doesn’t have and might appreciate hearing!) or, on the other end of the spectrum, they disagree so often and so aggressively that they lose credibility and get a reputation for being annoying.

Amateur Hour is an advice column for people who are new to the professional world and are figuring out how work even… works.

A good boss does want to know when you disagree with something, especially if you feel strongly and especially if you have information or context she might not have considered. But how you go about it matters. (That’s true of any disagreement at work, but it’s especially true when you’re dealing with your boss.)

When To Speak Up

So, how do you know when something is worth expressing disagreement over? Times you should speak up include:

when you feel strongly about something

when you think you have info that would change your boss’s mind if she knew it (for example, if a client mentioned to you that she hates the sort of strategy your boss is now considering)

when something would have consequences you’re not sure your boss is aware of (like adding significant time to a project or conflicting with another key priority)

when you have expertise in the topic being discussed

when you’re concerned something could be unsafe, unethical, or illegal

It will often make less sense to openly disagree if the stakes aren’t that high, you lack the expertise others in the conversation have, or you have bigger battles to fight (for example, if you’re arguing against running a particular social media campaign, this probably isn’t the time to nitpick your boss’s use of commas when she tweets).

There’s also an emotional intelligence component that you want to get right—meaning you should consider context, mood, and what else is going on at that particular moment. If your boss is on a tight deadline or clearly having a terrible day, it probably isn’t the time to ask for a sit-down to air your grievances about the vending machine.

How To Speak Up

The most important thing to know about disagreeing with your boss is that the conversation doesn’t have to be—and shouldn’t be—adversarial. Your tone and overall approach should both be collaborative, similar to how you’d go about it if you were jointly trying to solve a less emotionally charged work-related problem.

If you sound angry or defensive or terrified, the conversation is likely to go weirdly. Instead, your tone should be the same tone you’d use to say, “The vendor sounded worried about meeting the deadline we wanted” or “I’m having some trouble with the printer”—in other words, matter-of-fact, unemotional, and focused on solving a problem.

If you’re struggling to achieve that tone, it might help to remember that work disagreements often come about not because two people are adversaries, but because they each have different pieces of information. For example, your boss might know something you don’t about a client’s preferences or the need for a deadline, or vice versa. So you want to approach the conversation with that in mind. It’s not necessarily about anyone being wrong; it’s about figuring out if there’s missing context that might account for the difference in perspectives, and which might change one of your minds once it’s brought to the surface. And even if that turns out not to be the case, approaching it that way will help you get your tone right.