26 Essential Albums You Might Have Missed in 2020

A few years ago, many of us were introduced to Guapdad 4000 in on a now-viral birthday shoutout to himself. He was surrounded by Pokémon stuffed animals, cradling a bottle of Hennessy while $100 bills rained from the sky. Turns out the Oakland native was setting the stage for what we could expect from his rap career. Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol. 1 is a drunk fantasy world ruled by money, and Guapdad 4000 is our mischievous tour guide. Over the years, he's made scamming look glamorous and he continues that tradition on Platinum Falcon Tape. On "Greedy," Guapdad is as menacing as the production, providing a play-by-play account for how he survived in a country as capitalistic as this one. "It all started with the sidekicks, you know the swipe flick, I was snagging them fools / Upgraded to the iPods, cameras, tripods, I was grabbing em too." But there are moments, like on "Dolce & Gabbana Dalai Lama," where he isn't so confident. "I'm still scared / What if my ego lying to me and I'm not it? What if I play this and nobody is astonished?" —Kristin Corry | LISTEN