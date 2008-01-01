I Have Found Canada’s Number One Hoser

Look, I'm a simple man.

Born and raised in the outskirts of a small(ish) Alberta town and new to Toronto, there are few things in this big city that bring me any semblance of joy. Luckily, for sad people like me, there is the internet.

That's where I found the man they call Larry Enticer who, like a mulleted Perseus, takes his steed, an old-ass snowmobile, to the air. The videos of him doing so hit pretty much every pleasure centre in my redneck brain.

Yeah, that's the stuff right there.

Clad head to toe in denim with a mullet proudly blowing in the wind, Enticer is starting to gain fans in the Great White North—with some videos getting a couple million views. This came as a little bit of a surprise to the hero himself as the videos, at first, were just of him and his friends fucking around.

"I don't know the reason it's so popular," Enticer told VICE. "I guess, people have been doing this forever but just never taken it this far."

"I'm into it, though."

Look at this fucking beauty. Photo via Facebook

The Pegasus to Larry's Perseus is a 340 Yamaha Enticer from '79 that he's had for five years or so. He grew up on an acreage in the outskirts of Toronto—where he still resides—jumping both old-ass snowmobiles and motocross. Now, the 21-year-old is a mechanic for off-road play things and spends his free time in the winter building jumps to take to the sky.

Enticer hinted that the secret to his success, as with all good men, is his mullet.

"I've had the mullet for as long as I can remember," he said. "All through school, growing up, I've had this mullet and I've just never cut it."

The man in denim laughs in the face of danger and spits in the face of gravity—he and that sled of his are going to the moon.

When asked if, like Icarus, he is ever worried about flying too close to the sun and crashing down onto the unforgiving ground, he responds simply with "nah man, it's just snow." Perseverance is in his blood, later today, the man in blue jeans is hitting his "world record jump attempt" again to make sure he can stick the fucker.

Ride on you glorious bastard, ride on. Photo via Facebook

Talking to Enticer it's pretty easy to see that this isn't an act—this is him—and that's probably why so many people, including me, take to the videos. They're not Tarkovsky but, for me, they're home. They're, in one short clip, everything that's good about the dumb, daring, and fun-loving nature of rural Canada.



"People just like the hair, me launching that thing as far as it can go and seeing what happens on the landing," Enticer said with a laugh.

"This is me, this is what I've been doing forever."

Follow Mack Lamoureux on Twitter