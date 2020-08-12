The Secret SIMs Used By Criminals to Spoof Any Number

"There are these special SIM cards out there," he said, referring to the small piece of hardware that slips inside a cell phone. "I'm actually ringing from one now," he added, before later explaining he runs an underground site that sells these cards.

The unsolicited call came from France. Or at least that's what my phone said. When I picked up, a man asked if I worked with the National Crime Agency, the UK's version of the FBI. When I explained, no, as a journalist I don't give information to the police, he said why he had contacted me.

This SIM card, the caller said, allowed him to spoof any phone number he wanted. Want to look like you're calling from a bank in order to scam a target? Easy. Want to change it to a random series of digits so that the recipient's phone won't record your real number? That just takes a few seconds to set up, according to tutorials of how to use the cards available online.

Russian SIMs. Encrypted SIMs. White SIMs. These cards go by different names in the criminal underground, and vary widely in quality and features. But all are generally designed to give the user some sort of security or privacy benefit, even if what that particular SIM does is more theatre than substance. Beyond spoofing phone numbers, some SIMs let a caller manipulate their voice in real-time, adding a baritone or shrill cloak to their phone calls that is often unintentionally funny. Other cards have the more worthwhile benefit of being worldwide, unlimited data SIMs that criminals source anonymously from suppliers without having to give up identifying information and by paying in Bitcoin.