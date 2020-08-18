Chainsaws, Conspiracies, and Cops: Inside an Anti-Mask Dance Party

This past weekend, thanks to a viral video showing men with chainsaws threatening the crowd , their months-long routine—protesting masks and COVID-19 regulations in downtown Toronto during the day and going to Cherry Beach to dance without masks or social distancing—was shaken up. Now they were forced to dance under bright lights put up by the city to kill the vibe. Around the dancers, Toronto police officers, bylaw officers, and security guards hired by the organizer patrolled the beach.

Around midnight, standing in the sand in front of the DJ booth, a man in a grey shirt was trying to pump up the crowd with claims that authorities want to take away their freedom, so, to stick it to the man, they gotta dance. He screamed "freedom" with all the gusto of an unmasked William Wallace. A few of the middle-aged attendees began to dance to the house music, others started a half-hearted chant of "scamdemic."

To combat the city's efforts to flood the dance floor with light, the party-goers hung some sheets and leaned a box spring against a tree to get a little bit of privacy. There was a DJ booth, and some speakers set up on the beach. Behind the rave was an encampment where some people were living in a commune-like setting.

The video that thrust this party into headlines is bizarre, even by viral video standards. It features two heavily tattooed men, one bleeding from the head, stalking towards a crowd. Both are carrying chainsaws and revving them menacingly.

One police officer at the beach, who didn’t want to give his name, told VICE News police have been overseeing the event for weeks (typically till 3 a.m.) and claimed there had been an increase in crime in the area since the parties started but, more often than not, everything was peaceful.

Sullivan said the duo hung out until well after the official party was done and when the men picked a fight. This ended in a scrap between one of the chainsaw duo and a fellow partier. Several people told VICE News that, either during the fight or shortly after, the other member of the chainsaw duo was hit hard on the back of the head with something.

The incident in the video took place August 9 at around 9:30 in the morning. David Sullivan, who lives in the encampment, took the video, told VICE News he was instrumental in dealing with them as they came at the crowd. He said the men showed earlier, while the party was ongoing and he quickly recognized them. They had been going to Cherry Beach parties for years and were known to be “troublemakers,” he claimed.

“All of a sudden I hear chainsaws revving up from the frickin forest,” said Taylor. “And I hear 'chainsaw chainsaw'! These dudes come out with chainsaws and blood on them. And they're coming towards me and my equipment!”

The two men left and returned, bloodied and enraged, with chainsaws—it’s unknown exactly where the chainsaws came from but VICE was told one of the men used them for work—and came after the group. Sullivan said he saw the chainsaw guys coming and quickly worked to get everyone out of the camp, snap the morning dancers out of their stupor so they could run, and tried to de-escalate the situation by directing them towards the equipment of the event’s DJ, Omari Taylor.

“One guy went after someone in the crowd and he chased him across the lawn,” said Sullivan. “....When they came they were just gonna fucking they were out of control in a blind rage."

Taylor said he moved out of the way but they took the saws to his DJ equipment with so much gusto they destroyed it.

Taylor, one of the organizers of the party and its resident DJ, told VICE News that bylaw officers gave him a $250 noise violation ticket at the very start of the event. Speaking to VICE News next to the booming sound system, Taylor called the pandemic a “scam" and explained the ethos behind the group and why they bristle at being called "anti-mask."

The anti-mask raves down at Toronto's Cherry Beach have been going on for months now. The security guard said while the number of attendees went down this last weekend, the number of cops and bylaw officers increased dramatically.

Multiple people said they believe because of the wave of news surrounding the event—which includes a TPS internal investigation after an affiliated account amplified on the organizers—the city has decided to crack down on it.

"It's usually closer to 100 people," said the security guard. "But because of what happened last week, they're afraid to come."

The police came quickly. The two men were arrested and police say they face multiple charges. A security guard who didn’t want to be named said that he has worked the event for the past month—but was gone before the chainsaws showed up—and believes the chainsaw incident was assuredly a one-time thing.

Taylor said they will continue to have the parties as long as weather permits. Chris Saccoccia, another one of the event organizers, wasn’t at the party VICE attended but answered questions by email. Saccoccia likewise said he’s not fully anti-mask—he believes sick people should wear medical-grade respirators and healthy people should not wear masks. Like many who spoke to VICE, and many other conspiracy-minded folks around the world, he believes the government is happily letting businesses close and people suffer as they’re in the midst of a power grab.

"We don't like mandatory masks,” he told VICE News about the groups organizing the event. “I'm pretty much anti-mask but I don't care if you want to wear one. We're against that and we're against social distancing in the schools. We don't want that. Because it'll cause psychological damage on kids.”

While Saccoccia was not in attendance other Canadian anti-mask figures, like Letitia Montana, the woman who brought the ire of the internet down upon her by posting a video of her refusing to wear a mask at a hospital , were.

“Covid is definitely a plandemic,” he added later. “What that means is they are drastically over exaggerating the virus to expand political power under the guise of public safety.”

The opinions on the pandemic varied wildly at the event but all followed some sort of conspiratorial leanings. Some said that while they believed coronavirus was real, they didn’t believe it was as bad as experts say or thought mandatory face masks were a slippery slope to mandatory vaccines. Others outright called the pandemic a scam or a complete hoax. One person who routinely attends the event and helps the organizers make sure the beach was cleaned afterwards. He told VICE, while he does think COVID-19 is real it’s been “usurped and turned into something where a crisis is being used to further the agenda of people who want to control the population or maybe make a profit or whatever it may be.”

Growing anger

Anti-mask sentiment and pushback on government regulations surrounding COVID-19 is growing quickly across the world. Recently in Canada, anti-mask protests have been popping up in almost every major city. In July, an anti-vaxxer group launched an $11 million lawsuit against Canada for its COVID-19 regulations.

Scientists recommend wearing masks as they help contain the spread of respiratory droplets that may contain the disease. To date, Canada has had over 120,000 cases and over 9,000 deaths from COVID-19. To combat this many regions instated regulations that closed businesses and made masks, at least in some form, mandatory.