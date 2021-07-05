“I used to drive to uni with a frozen bottle between my legs,” writes one woman in a vulvodynia support group . “For those who can’t wear underwear or tampons – what do you do during your periods?” asks another.

The causes of the illness are quite difficult to pinpoint. “It’s a complex interaction between the nerve system, the hormonal system and the genital-urinary system,” de Mello explained. Although the illness primarily manifests as nerve pain, patients are also more likely to also have other medical issues, including Irritable Bowel Syndrome , bladder pain, headaches, migraine , thyroid dysfunction , fibromyalgia , sleep disorders, chronic fatigue and multiple allergies. Vulvodynia also causes your pelvic floor to tense up as a reflex to chronic pain, which in turn makes the discomfort worse.

“Vulvodynia is a diagnosis made after you’ve excluded everything,” said Dr Winston de Mello , a newly-retired consultant in pain medicine at the University of Manchester. He explained that patients take a while to get diagnosed because doctors often focus more on excluding treatable illnesses like inflammation, skin conditions or even cancer: “By the time they get to me, it is not uncommon for a patient to have seen 50 specialists.”

In 2013, a study of women who have experienced vulvodynia symptoms at some point in their lives found that 48 percent of them had sought treatment for it, but only 1.4 percent were officially diagnosed. Only 16.9 percent of participants had gotten rid of the pain, and it took them 12-and-a-half years on average.

Vulvodynia is a little-known condition medically defined as chronic pain of the vulva without an apparent cause. It affects between 4 to 16 percent of people and is more common between the ages of 18 and 25.

“What we do in our clinic is we take a whiteboard and explain the patient’s story, showing the links between the different organs,” de Mello said. They then develop a multi-disciplinary treatment programme, taking into account the patients’ needs and what might exacerbate correlated health concerns. “You're not gonna cure them – there’s no cure – but there is a good chance of having a better quality of life,” de Mello said.

Having treated vulvodynia patients for over 30 years, de Mello is now using his retirement to get a diploma in psychosexual medicine and help patients with mental and sexual health problems. Depression, anxiety, pain during sex and vaginismus – an involuntary contraction of the vagina during intercourse – are also very common in people with vulvodynia. “We’ve got to reduce your level of stress, because stress makes you produce adrenaline and cortisol, and that amplifies pain,” he said.

One of the main causes of distress is that patients are often not believed by doctors, who sometimes have never even heard of the condition. De Mello, who was trained in the 1970s and 1980s, said there was little to no discussion of vulvodynia in the curriculum and that things haven’t improved much since then. “When I was practising as a junior doctor, my obstetrician and gynaecologist told me these women just had a sexual problem and needed to drink a glass of wine and just get on with it,” de Mello said.

Unfortunately, vulvodynia patients often find out about the condition on their own and have to shoulder the cost of private consultations and expensive treatments. We spoke to four women about their diagnosis and how the chronic illness impacts their lives.

‘I ended up paralysed and put my sex life on hold,’ Eva*, 27. France.

I started feeling weird fits of pain in September of 2018 – an itching and burning sensation. My first thought was I had a yeast infection, and when you describe those symptoms to a doctor they won’t look any further. So I started using ovules and vaginal creams, but nothing worked. I was in pain, but people kept telling me it was normal.