But is it legal to dig out a dinosaur fossil? It depends. In some states in the U.S., it is. In Italy, it is not.

OK. But aren’t there rules around importing them?

There are international laws, implemented by Interpol, which are very strict. That’s especially true for archeological artefacts, but I don't deal with this kind of thing very often, only a couple sarcophagi in the past. In principle, all objects that are more than 50 years old need authorisation for both import and export. We buy everything from abroad. We just have to request a “certificate of free circulation” from the Italian customs authorities.