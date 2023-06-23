I Had a Near Death Experience and Now I can See The Future. I’m Also One of Australia’s Smartest Men.

Well, all the way through school, I realised I was intelligent, but I didn't do well on the exams. And I think that was because I was thinking differently, with good communication skills in some areas, and not in others. And I think I found university very difficult but by the end, I had learned how to learn. But before university, I had a near death accident, where I came off my push bike and ended up in hospital and within 45 minutes of the accident my liver was pulped. I had 400 internal stitches, 13 tubes coming out of me, 52 staples down the front. But the really interesting thing was as the surgery was going on, I was able to see myself down on the operating table and see the seven people around me. Everything was kind of glowing, purple, indigo. And I remember thinking this is not right, this is not possible. How can this be? And then, when I woke up, several weeks later whenever I touched somebody I could feel the state of their health or their body. And I later did a Reiki course, which is now what I've been doing for 33 years. And that's helped me connect with people and even pass on my abilities. So my direct students also have the same abilities that I have.