The old-school tactic of releasing a short statement and retreating from public life—going to rehab or therapy or anger management—and returning with a sympathetic magazine feature is out of vogue. The brief, but firm, mea culpa is an art form: A few sentences can take days to compose, say people familiar with the process. There are the heartfelt apologies for saying something bad or wrong, and the apologies that turn into denials. “The shorter the statement, the longer it takes,” said one attorney who has crafted apologies that express regret without taking on legal responsibility. “You want to say a lot in as few words as possible. There has to be a great deal of care and attention paid to the words that are used so that no one is presuming that your client did the thing simply by virtue of him or her acknowledging that there was a painful experience. It can take literally days to craft a sentence.”

Sometimes it’s for an affair, sometimes it’s for working with Woody Allen, sometimes it’s for “ benefiting from a system that condones misogyny and racism ”—whatever the issue, the celebrity apology industrial complex is in rare form right now. Writing out a celebrity’s “sorry” has become a cottage industry: How do you craft a statement that reads as authentic and not focus-grouped and driven by buzzwords? How do you express contrition but not culpability? Whom do you pay to pen a statement that minimizes the damage instead of magnifying the mistake? And what happens when your client skips all that, goes rogue, and fires off their own quick message of regret—or worse, doesn’t think they did anything wrong?

To get insight into how the apology sausage gets made, VICE spoke to a celebrity publicist, who candidly shared their firsthand experience. And in an homage to a Notes app memo in drafts, the publicist’s experience is annotated with advice from experts in the mea culpa business—crisis managers and actor and reality star publicists. Naturally, they all wanted to remain anonymous so they could talk freely.

It’s very clear when I read an apology the talent has decided to do by themselves, without consulting their team. It’s really clear when someone just fires something off versus someone who sits and takes a day or two—or longer—to really deal with it and then do it the right way. The problematic apology is the reactionary apology, the one that is just firing off the first thought you have in the moment of something coming up. And the apologies where they don’t say “I’m sorry.” You and I both have read a celebrity apology where the words, “I’m sorry, and I will continue to be sorry” don’t exist. The ones where you read it and go, “Well, you didn’t apologize for the thing.”