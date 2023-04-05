Life

Family, Prayer and Food: Intimate Photos of Ramadan and Eid

Belgian-Moroccan photographer Mous Lamrabat captures candid moments of his family’s daily life during Ramadan.
Souria Cheurfi
Brussels, BE
Ramadan photos. Collage of two photos. On the left: a man wearing a grey jellaba eats green sou
Photos: Mous Lambarat

This article originally appeared on VICE Belgium.

Ramadan is here: The ninth month of the Muslim lunar calendar, considered holy by Muslims around the world. Fasting during this month is one of the five pillars of Islam, next to the profession of faith, the daily prayer (five times a day), being charitable and a pilgrimage to Mecca (if you have the money). 

Advertisement
Identity

'It Empties Out My Mind' – Three Muslims On What Ramadan Means to Them

Souria Cheurfi

The best-known “rule” of Ramadan is the fasting, which means all able-bodied believers can’t eat, drink, smoke or have sex from sunrise to sunset for the entire month. But for those who practise it, it means much more than just a list of prohibitions. To some, it’s about slowing down and reconnecting with their faith; to others it’s a way to question their consumption models; and others simply see it as a family celebration.

Mous Lamrabat is a Moroccan-Belgian photographer who explores themes of identity, politics and culture. In his pictures, he plays with cultural codes from the Arab world and puts them in contrast with those of Western societies. 

For Ramadan, we gave him a disposable camera to document his daily life during this holy month, as well as Eid el Fitr, the celebration of the end of Ramadan. He enjoyed it so much he got two extra films. 

Scroll down for more photos of Ramadan and Eid:

Ramadan photos. A man wearing a grey jellaba and a black hat holds two chebakias in front of his eyes

Mous Lamrabat holding chebakias, Maghrebi pastries. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. seven people praying together on carpets. The man leading the prayer wears a green jellaba. Women wear the hijab.

Lamrabat's family praying together. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. Colourful lipsticks on a pink background.

These colourful lipsticks sold in Maghreb are all green, but give different colours to your lips like red and pink. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. A man wearing a blue jellaba and a piece of keffiyeh fabric in front of his eyes.

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. a tale with five bowls of soup, oriental cakes dates, cheese and chicken.

The table at iftar (breaking of the fast) with Moroccan soup harira, chebakias an dates. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. Two piles of burgers in a yellow box on a heater.

Burgers in the making pt 1. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. Fried chicken and burgers with slices of cheese cooking in an oven.

Burgers in the making pt. 2. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. A kid wearing a black, orange and white stripe shirt biting on a juicy burger.

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. An old man wearing a grey sweater and sitting on a shiny couch, he's serving mint thee in glasses and there's a pile of pastries on the table.

Lamrabat's dad serving nana (mint thee). Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. A young man wearing black hols a red prayer carpet. There's a frame with texts from the Qur'an and a grey couch in the background.

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. A kid wearing a dark blue shirt holds two small round bread in front of his eyes. He's in a kitchen and there's someone in the background.

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. A hand is holding a slide of watermelon in front of the face of a woman with a beige hijab and outfit. She's holding bread in her hands.

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. A man praying on an orange carpet next to a grey couch. He's wearing a white jellaba and there's white curtains in the background.

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. A man wearing a red sweater and a black hat holds two young girls in his arms. They wear white pyjama's with pink flowers.

Lamrabat and his nieces. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. Two women and a kid praying. One is wearing a black hijab and long dress, the second one is wearing a red dress an a beige hijbab, and the kid is wearing colourful pyjamas.

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. An old man and woman sitting on an oriental couch. The man wearsa green jellaba, and the woman wears a white jellaba and hijab. There's a dark green carpet on the floor.

Lamrabat's parents. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. A blue table with loads of food on it including bread. Hands are serving food and we see the head of a young man.

Iftar time. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. A woman wearing a blue ganoura and orange cardigan is serving soup in bowls. There are chebakias, dates and dried fruits on the table.

Lamrabat's mum serving harira. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. Two young women with dark hair are holding a msemmen in front of their faces

Msemmens (Moroccan pancakes). Photo: Mous Lambarat

Ramadan photos. wearing a white shirt with harira written on it and a black beanie is holding a bowl of soup.

Lamrabat with a harira t-shirt matching his food. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Tagged:IslamPhotographes belgesPhotoMuslimsVICE BelgiumVICE InternationalPhotographyPhotos
Advertisement