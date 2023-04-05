This article originally appeared on VICE Belgium.

Ramadan is here: The ninth month of the Muslim lunar calendar, considered holy by Muslims around the world. Fasting during this month is one of the five pillars of Islam, next to the profession of faith, the daily prayer (five times a day), being charitable and a pilgrimage to Mecca (if you have the money).

The best-known “rule” of Ramadan is the fasting, which means all able-bodied believers can’t eat, drink, smoke or have sex from sunrise to sunset for the entire month. But for those who practise it, it means much more than just a list of prohibitions. To some, it’s about slowing down and reconnecting with their faith; to others it’s a way to question their consumption models; and others simply see it as a family celebration.

Mous Lamrabat is a Moroccan-Belgian photographer who explores themes of identity, politics and culture. In his pictures, he plays with cultural codes from the Arab world and puts them in contrast with those of Western societies.

For Ramadan, we gave him a disposable camera to document his daily life during this holy month, as well as Eid el Fitr, the celebration of the end of Ramadan. He enjoyed it so much he got two extra films.

Scroll down for more photos of Ramadan and Eid:

Mous Lamrabat holding chebakias, Maghrebi pastries. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Lamrabat's family praying together. Photo: Mous Lambarat

These colourful lipsticks sold in Maghreb are all green, but give different colours to your lips like red and pink. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Photo: Mous Lambarat

The table at iftar (breaking of the fast) with Moroccan soup harira, chebakias an dates. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Burgers in the making pt 1. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Burgers in the making pt. 2. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Lamrabat's dad serving nana (mint thee). Photo: Mous Lambarat

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Lamrabat and his nieces. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Photo: Mous Lambarat

Lamrabat's parents. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Iftar time. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Lamrabat's mum serving harira. Photo: Mous Lambarat

Msemmens (Moroccan pancakes). Photo: Mous Lambarat