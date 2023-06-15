LSD and antidepressants

You’ve likely heard of the neurotransmitter serotonin: It helps regulate emotions and is sometimes called the “happy hormone”. SSRI antidepressants principally work by inhibiting the receptors that transport it, thus keeping the brain’s levels of mood-increasing serotonin topped up.



Both LSD and psilocybin (found in magic mushrooms) activate a subtype of your serotonin receptors called 5-HT2A: This is where visuals happen, a hub of the psychedelic experience. SSRI’s blunting of serotonin receptors means that, theoretically, the drug can’t access 5-HT2A to work its magic. Have you ever stood outside a house party, super pumped with a bag of cans, banging on the door while the host doesn’t get your calls to let you in? This is like that. Kind of.



﻿Professor David Nutt, chief research officer of ketamine therapy clinic Awakn and one of the most knowledgeable voices in drugs and psychedelic therapy, confirms this. “Many people using psilocybin and LSD in non-clinical settings report lesser effects if they are on SSRIs,” says Nutt, who has proposed that SSRIs and psychedelics could one day work in tandem in previous research. “But there’s still a lot of uncertainty in this area.”



There’s a lack of data but older research points in the direction of blunting, too: A small-scale 1996 paper with 32 subjects that used antidepressants found that 28 (88 percent) reported a “subjective decrease or virtual elimination of their responses to LSD”.



But is it potentially dangerous? There’s better news here, as Nutt says: “There are no significant adverse effects reported from combining the two at the threshold combination: 200 µg of LSD / 25mg of psilocybin.” However, a review by the John Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research into the use of psychedelics and the mood stabiliser lithium (mainly prescribed for bipolar disorder) found that 47 percent of 62 online trip reports involved seizures.