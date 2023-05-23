Customer Service Reps Reveal Their Worst Experiences at Work

At any job, you can be under financial pressure when you work for low pay, time pressure when you deal with tight deadlines, or moral pressure when you have toxic managers, colleagues, or clients, for instance.

A lot of people write on their resume that they can work under pressure. But is this actually a good thing? And what kind of pressure do they mean?

Working in customer service is a combination of all three, with a high turnover rate that hovers between 35 to 45 percent globally. In short, people quit as soon as they can.

I asked some acquaintances and people on social media to share with me their worst experiences working in customer service.

“If it wasn’t for the sedatives, I wouldn’t have been able to keep this job.”

"When I started working at a bank in 2018, my boss’s first words were, ‘There is no resting here; you have to keep up the pace and be at your desk at all times.’

“Luckily, a colleague showed me how to take a few minutes break – by not pressing on the button for the next in line after you're done with a customer. When the head of security noticed I was completely exhausted, he advised me to take a type of sedative many of my colleagues were using. I passed on these tips to new colleagues without even thinking about it.

“The truth is, if it wasn't for the sedatives, I wouldn't have been able to keep this job. People underestimate the impact of our daily interactions with clients on our mental health; it can destroy us if we don’t deal with it properly.” – Majdi Ahmed, 33

“He ended up spitting in my face and leaving.”

“I was doing a paid internship at a state-owned social insurance company where I had to deal directly with clients, mostly old people. My main task was to get their paperwork so we could carry out the required services. But oftentimes, they left things out or made mistakes in the forms, so I had to let them know. Most of them would react by complaining and swearing at me or at God.