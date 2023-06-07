What It's Like to Grow Up With a Weird Name

Plum, 19, had her own issues. “I hated my name when I was younger because kids are just arseholes,” she says, thinking back to her primary school days in New Zealand. “Kids would eat plums and say, ‘Oh my god I’m going to eat you!’”

School kids also frequently asked Gandalf, from Holland, if he was a wizard and whether he would grow a grey beard. “I decided I’d never grow a beard because people would say more stupid things,” says the 31-year-old. “And that I’d never wear a fucking cap because then it’s the end for me.”

It didn’t take long for Merlin, 27, to tire of wizard jokes from other toddlers in his British primary school. “One of my earliest memories is a kid coming up to me and saying ‘Merlin like the wizard!’” he says. “I visibly rolled my eyes at four or five years old, which I’m told isn’t something children that young normally do.” Like others in this piece, Merlin has chosen to share only his first name for privacy reasons.

Unless you’re homeschooling, whoever you give birth to will have to sit in a room full of little people who think it’s funny to say the word “poo” and trip each other up repeatedly. If their classmate is called something even slightly different, like Merlin, they’ll probably make bad jokes about wizards more often than they wipe bogies under their desk.

Being given an unusual name doesn’t automatically mean your school years will be annoying, though. Biker always loved his name, and although he experienced some teasing when he was eight or nine, he says people quickly started to find it cool. He was called Biker because his dad loved bikes, and now so does he. “I made it part of who I was from a young age,” he says. “I probably wouldn't be as into motorcycles without my name.”

It comes with a few perks, too. “It gets me out of tickets when I'm on the bike,” continues Biker. “The cop says, ‘Is that your real name?’ Then we just have a nice conversation and they let me off with a warning.”

Similarly, 27-year-old River always loved his name – in spite of the jokes. “I’ve had every joke under the sun. ‘Cry me a river’ is one,” he says. “Being called Lake or Pond was another, but it wasn’t tough at all. I always loved it, even when I was younger.”

For most, the teasing seems to go away by about the age of ten, and as an adult they actually begin to love what their parents called them. It was at 18 that Merlin says he started to actively like his name, which honours his mum’s uncle.