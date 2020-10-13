How Sneaker Bots Snatched Up All the PS5s and 3080s

Phil had a single goal in mind: buy the fancy new RTX 3080 graphics card from Nvidia. An IT professional and indie developer, Phil's work is made easier with the latest graphics tech. The problem for Phil, who asked to keep their identity anonymous to avoid drawing attention to their work and is using a pseudonym to participate in this story, is that the RTX is sold out everywhere. Nvidia doesn't expect to be able to keep up with demand until well into 2021.

Over the course of three weeks, working in shifts that often lasted 18 hours, Phil hung out in two Discord channels—one rooted in sneaker culture that decided to dip its toe into games and tech, another that merely found itself adopting the same habits—before landing a card.

Many video game fans have been in the same, frustrating situation the past few weeks: frantically refreshing the website of a dozen online retailers, hoping for a chance to purchase one of the several pieces of high-end tech arriving this fall. In a just world, you'd merely be up against the thousands of other fans vying for the same digital raffle ticket. But in reality, you're going up against those thousands of fans and hordes of ruthlessly efficient bots, scripted pieces of code that can do everything from informing someone when a website has items in stock to filling out the checkout process automatically.

The shoe, in this case, is a graphics card. For others, it's an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. The rise of bots has already disrupted industries like concerts and clothing , prompting companies to invest time, money, and resources to find ways to create a level playing field.

To find a card, Phil went searching for help, and in part, fell into the hyper competitive world of sneaker culture, a world where people will pay thousands of dollars for access to tech that'll give them an edge, an edge that might only be worth a few milliseconds. Those milliseconds, however, are the difference between buying a shoe, existential FOMO, and a chance to flip a $200 shoe into something you can sell to someone else for thousands of dollars.

Wanting to buy a RTX 3080 is one thing, actually buying one is another. It's near impossible at the moment.

Joining House of Carts' Discord server costs $50 per month, but provides access to a suite of tools, including guides for setting up bots to auto complete purchasing, staff members to answer questions about how to use the bots, and perhaps most importantly, use of their "monitor" tools. "Monitor" is a fancy way of saying that House of Carts is automatically and constantly checking various retailer websites for a page to change its text from "out of stock" to "add to cart." Every few seconds, it looks for a change. When "add to cart" appears, a notification quickly goes out and people have a chance to try and buy whatever they're after.

One of the communities Phil stumbled up on was House of Carts, which describes itself as "the most active and most successful resel community alive." It's dedicated to following what are called "sneaker drops," when new, often limited shoes are released by companies like Nike and Adidas. People still stand in line to buy such shoes , but now, a lot happens online.

"The differences between the communities are interesting," said Phil. "Some try to operate as ethically as possible, and some are much more enterprisingly ruthless."

All 30 computers sat in a digital queue, so that Yousef could have a chance at buying at least one pair of those shoes. His strategy resulted in buying more than 20 pairs, and today, that shoe regularly sells for more than $900. The cost of buying a pair was originally $220.

House of Carts was started four years ago by 22-year-old Yousef, who asked to keep his last name private. Yousef, who recently graduated from Illinois' Northwestern University and now lives in the Bay Area, wanted a new sneaker that was dropping. Specifically, he wanted the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Core Black Red . Yussef dragged himself awake at the crack of dawn. Instead of sitting down at his laptop, though, Yousef went to his college's computer lab, empty at that time of the day, and had 30 computers point to the same sneaker website.

"I was like, there's gotta be a better way than turning on 30 computers [laughs]," Yousef told VICE Games recently.

Yousef started by programming monitors and other tools, which garnered him attention on Twitter, Reddit, and other places. That's where House of Carts came from. At the time, it was a pretty new idea—now, there are hundreds of similar groups.

"Since then, the game has evolved tremendously," said Yousef. "I mean, now there's a ton of bots and a ton of anti-bot technology to counter them, but the bots always win in the end."

House of Carts primarily pitches itself at the sneaker community, but it has, on occasion, expanded elsewhere. During the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns, Yousef set up tools for people to buy and sell gym equipment. Getting into tech is just a natural extension of that.

Fake It Till You Make It

The bots did seem to win at the launch for the RTX 3080, which Nvidia recently admitted to, saying their storefront was "overrun with malicious bots and resellers." Within seconds, the entire inventory of cards, which Nvidia claims was "great," was sold out. This led to some people on Twitter claiming they had purchased not just a single graphics card but dozens.

One person on Twitter claimed to have used bots on a service called Bounce Alerts, which operates like House of Carts in helping folks buy shoes and flip them for profit, to buy 42 graphics cards at once. There were even articles written up in the wake of the botched launch that cited this individual. Their tweet has since been deleted, and when contacted, the user declined to offer evidence they actually managed to have 42 cards shipped to them.

Another user, who also used Bounce Alerts, claimed to buy 14 graphics cards, but when contacted by VICE Games, were unable to show proof because they had "sold them already locally" as "preorders before they even arrived." Asked for evidence, the person showed a redacted shipping order for a single card and then stopped answering additional questions.

Nvidia has said these claims of buying tons of graphics cards is overblown, and they "cancelled hundreds of orders manually" before they actually left their shipping warehouses.

"This is an industry where success is faked a lot," said Yousef. "So anyone claiming to have that many cards could just be playing into that element. Anyone posting that they got 14 successes can't wait to post the picture with the 14 actual graphics cards. This is a game where you do flex stuff like that, like, 'hey, I got 14.' When the 14 come, I'll just take a picture, make a cool fucking fort out of them and show you all."