How I Accidentally Became a Foot Fetish Model

In 2018 I found myself (unwittingly) published on a website called Wikifeet , something I found both horrifying and hilarious – after all, my feet did rank 4.5 out of five stars. This was my first experience of the world of foot fetishes . But by 2021 I was being offered £6,000 for foot content and the true power of my size five, high-arched soles was revealed.

“A lady I know is about to shoot for a shoe company and she’s looking for a white girl with pretty feet to model their shoes.” This message, from a work friend on Instagram, is how it all started. He said he reached out because he knew I modelled and the pay was “stupidly good”. The shoe company was big, and I knew him well enough that the story was plausible. He needed shots of me with and without shoes for the casting, so I casually obliged, sending him photos with the message: “This is jokes.” Even today, I squirm at my naivety.

I didn’t get that job, but there was another casting soon after: “It’s a FaceTime of you basically putting lotion on your feet.” That’s when the alarm bells finally started ringing. He said it was just the plan for the next campaign, but I began to worry he’d accidentally made himself into a foot pimp. I tried to look out for him: I told him he needed to be careful and that this woman might be trying to scam him.

Two years later, he messaged again and it finally clicked that he wasn’t as naive as I’d thought. I was mortified that I'd let him pull the wool over my eyes, but now, as a journalist, I decided to play along and turn my ordeal into content – a broke freelancer’s dream.