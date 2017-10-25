This 'Alien Ranch' in Arizona Could Be Yours for $5 Million

Photo via West USA realty and Pixbay.

There are all kinds of attractive properties on the market right now, from a motel filled with creepy clown shit to a house decorated floor to ceiling with cat paraphernalia. One New Jersey home for sale even comes with its own stalker. Now, for those who believe the truth is out there, this Arizona "Alien Ranch" could make the perfect new home.

The homeowner, John Edmonds, has decided to part ways with the roughly ten-acre ranch in Buckeye, where he and his wife have lived for two decades, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Not only does the home, listed for a cool $5 million, boast five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a couple of horse corrals, a pool, and a guest house—it also apparently has a "long-running history of alien and paranormal activity."

According to Edmonds, though, that's an understatement. He told USA Today he's been visited by dozens of aliens he calls "greys" ever since he moved in, and was forced to kill 18 of them with a samurai sword. The property—alternately known as the "Stardust Ranch" and the "Alien Ranch"—was even featured on an episode of the Travel Channel's Ghost Hunters, where Edmonds shared a terrifying account about the time the otherworldly bastards apparently tried to steal his wife.

"There was a cone of light, it came down, and she started to rise into that cone of light," he said on the show. "I grabbed an AK-47 with a double banana clip in it, and I went outside and I opened up."

Edmonds even claims that a recent run-in with a particularly "malevolent ET" left him with whatever this is:

But for those who kind of get off on aliens, the place is pretty attractive. In addition to the 3,500 square feet of living space, the ranch comes complete with some RV hookups, a large barn, and a "horse facility." The 9.67-acre property is even wrapped on all sides by an electric fence, which is great for keeping your livestock from escaping—but, evidently, not so good at warding off hellspawn from space.



