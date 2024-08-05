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VICE Magazine Presents: The Self-Destruction Issue, Pre-Order Now
It’s summer 2026 and the magazine is back, shining a light on feats of ingenious human calamity.
The Latest
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Fortnite Mastery Monday returns August 3 with double Sprite XP and Dust. Here are the start time, schedule and rewards.
Fortnite Mastery Monday Start Time and Schedule for August 3
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Xbox reportedly has no plans to abandon Steam as Microsoft expands its PC gaming strategy and prepares a Disc-to-Digital reveal.
Xbox Isn’t Abandoning Steam Despite Recent Rumors
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Palworld Online has revealed its first new Pal, sparking questions about whether the adorable creature will also come to Palworld.
Palworld Online Reveals Its First New Pal
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Activision has released an emergency Black Ops 2 PS5 update to improve security and review accounts with incorrect Prestige levels.
Black Ops 2 PS5 Gets Emergency Update to Combat Major Hacker Problem
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All nine Fortnite Gem Sprites arrive on August 6. Here are their locations, powers, and everything you need to know.
Fortnite Gem Sprites Release Date, Locations & Powers
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What likely began as a tiny handful of snakes quickly snowballed into an ecological disaster.
Scientists Reveal How a Group of Inbred Snakes Took Over an Entire Island
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We’ve all been there, really.
Ashlee Simpson Still Cringes at This Part of Her MTV Reality Show 20 Years Later
vice: Members Only
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Life, Culture
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The Common Bedroom Habits That Are Causing Couples to Break Up
Maybe it was you after all…and your snoring.
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Scientists Just Found a 245-Million-Year-Old Sea Reptile With Its Organs Still Intact
They even know the last thing it ate.
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What Your Generation Wants Most in a Relationship, According to a Therapist
It makes sense that you’d have a different outlook than your grandparents, you grew up in totally different worlds.
MOTHERBOARD Tech
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The Strange Case of Elias Thorne, the Imaginary Man AI Chatbots Are Obsessed With
Elias Thorne is a weird quirk of the system, but also a symbol of just how hollow and deeply unoriginal chatbots can be.
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AI-Powered Teddy Bears for Kids Are Here, and Experts Say They Could Do More Harm Than Good
Ethicists warn that always-on, sycophantic AI companions could quietly replace real-world social learning with engineered attention loops.
NOISEY Music
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3 No-Skip Post-Grunge Albums Turning 20 This Year
These three post-grunge albums are turning 20 in 2026, yet we still listen to them front to back as if they were released just yesterday.
WAYPOINT Gaming
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Beast of Reincarnation Release Time and Early Access Explained
Beast of Reincarnation release times for PS5, Xbox, and PC, including its global launch date, editions, and New Zealand trick details.
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Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft – Every New Subclass and Species
Dungeons and Dragons reveals six new subclasses and 11 new species arriving in the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion.
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Baba Is You Returns With 2-Player Strategy Game
Baba is You players can look forward to an upcoming 2-player strategy game that will provide a fresh spin on the indie game’s core mechanics.
Horoscopes
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Daily Horoscope: August 3, 2026
Your gut and your intentions are finally pointing at the same thing today. Don’t waste the window on second-guessing yourself.
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Weekly Horoscope: August 2-August 8
How will your sign fare this week, stargazer?
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via VICE
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Your Teeth Will Love You for Switching to an Electric Toothbrush (and Your Wallet Will Love the Deal You’re Getting)
Give up the manual toothbrush. It’s outdated.
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What Is THCV? The Truth About “Diet Weed,” Energy, and Getting High
We asked professionals about THCV’s association with energy and appetite suppression, plus whether or not it gets you high.
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Muha Meds’ Frosted Cherries THCA Flower Is for Getting Locked In—From the Couch
A SoCal cannabis brand brings Frosted Cherry genetics to a 4g hemp flower jar.
More VICE
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The Surprising Reality Show That Inspired ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’
Kim, there’s people that are dying.
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20 Years Ago, VH1’s ‘Flavor of Love’ Changed Reality TV Forever
VH1 used to be a proper TV channel.
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17 Years Before Next Gen NYC, MTV Had Its Own Nepo Baby Reality Show
I guess not every music progeny can be Wolf Van Halen, Julian Casablancas, or Gracie Abrams.
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4 Signs Your ‘Vacation Mirage’ Could Turn Into a Real Relationship, According to an Expert
If not, it was fun while it lasted.
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Archaeologists Thought These Cannibalistic Ancient Humans Ate Children. They Were Only Half Right.
So many discoveries around ancient kids suffering horrors lately.
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22 Years Ago, This Forgotten VH1 Reality Show Helped Launch Emma Stone’s Acting Career
We need 12 more seasons.
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A Trauma Practitioner Says These 4 Hobbies Can Help Ease Anxiety
A trauma practitioner says yoga, nature, creative projects, and dancing can help calm stress and anxious thoughts.
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How to End a Toxic Situationship, According to a Therapist
A therapist says a reality list, new routines, and emotional safety checks can help you finally walk away.
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4 Things Couples Learn About Each Other on Vacation, According to a Psychiatrist
A psychiatrist says traveling together can reveal how couples handle stress, compromise, independence, and shared values.