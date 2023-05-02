My boyfriend and I have been together for almost two years, and until recently, I felt like our relationship was perfect. I am very attracted to him: He is confident, well-groomed and has his life in order. We have a lot of mutual friends and enjoy eating out, clubbing and going on nice trips, but in some aspects, we are very different from each other.

Ask VICE is a series where readers ask VICE to solve their problems, from dealing with unrequited love to handling annoying flatmates. Today we’re hoping to help someone whose partner is slowly descending into a misogynistic rabbit hole .

For example, he listens to Andrew Tate’s podcast . Sometimes, he even plays it at dinner because I “really need to listen to what Andrew says”. It makes me feel sick to my stomach. He’s now starting to say that some women are gold diggers who sometimes "ask for a beating". To him, men liking much younger women is just “natural selection”. Recently, he’s been saying that me talking about my career is “unattractive”. We don't live together yet, and he's started texting me to check what I'm up to.

I often get the feeling he’s saying things just to piss me off, because he likes having heated discussions. I’m actually into that too, so at times, it feels like we’re playing a game. In recent months, however, he seems to be getting more and more into it.

I thought his views would become more nuanced over time, and for a while, that seemed to be the case. But sometimes, he still says really misogynistic things, especially when we're out with his male friends and there’s alcohol involved.

Our first in-depth conversation turned into a bizarre discussion about Kim Kardashian . Although he follows her on Instagram, he thinks it's “fucked up she makes money with her body”. To him, this is proof that women have it easier in life. Of course, I strongly disagreed with that statement, and he replied, “How nice of you to be so defensive,” adding I still had a lot to learn about the world.

It is not all misery: There are also very beautiful moments in our lives. I’ve noticed he mostly says these things when he's feeling down. The problem is, he hasn't been feeling well at all lately, but he refuses to get help.

I'm not sure what to do. I am still very much in love with him, and because of that, I feel I could help him. At the same time, I find the way he talks about women downright repulsive. I don't even dare to talk about it with my friends, because they would never want to have anything to do with him again.



Will he snap out of it? Or are we just too fundamentally different to be together?



Thanks,



M.

Dear M.,

Unfortunately, Andrew Tate appeals to a lot more people than you’d think. Before he was banned from most social media platforms back in August, he had 4.6 million Instagram followers, 744,000 YouTube subscribers and TikTok videos with the hashtag #AndrewTate had amassed billions of views. It would be naive to think that only losers listen to him – many of his followers are perfectly well-adjusted people with important relationships with women in their lives.

A 2020 survey conducted by the British advocacy group HOPE not hate found that half of the 2,076 young men interviewed agreed with the statement “feminism has gone too far and makes it harder for men to succeed”.