DMX Finds Redemption in Triumphant Return to the Slingshot Roller Coaster to Yell, Not Scream

Amid growing reports that DMX’s Slingshot roller coaster ride in which he lost his shit was an instance of him “screaming like a bitch,” the rapper returned to the site of the ride that had previously wronged him to set the record straight.

“Are you serious?” Dark Man X says to the camera in a YouTube video titled “DMX Vs The Slingshot 2: Redemption, A Message From X,” posted above, addressing the aforementioned allegations of screaming like a bitch. “Fuck that,” he continues.

Videos by VICE

His friend Damien Sanchez responds to the charges with incredulity as well, asking “They said that shit?”

“I’m gonna show you how cool I am with it,” DMX adds, spurning his detractors. “I’m gonna smoke a cigarette.”

The cigarette doesn’t make it into flight, but DMX and Sanchez do, responding to the ride—as well as the ride’s looming threat of mortality—with defiance, flashing hand signs and yells—let the record state that they were yells—of enthusiasm. As the ride winds down, DMX, a rapper whose gravelly voice connotes toughness perhaps more than any voice on earth, speaks into the camera to further vindicate his actions.

“We wasn’t screaming we was yelling,” he says of the initial flight. “It’s a difference.”

Anticipating detractors to his realness, he adds, “We just had Buffalo Wild Wings with blazing sauce and a shot of Hennessy, straight. That’s what we did.”

If this reporter may be granted a moment of subjectivity, it seems pertinent to mention that BWW blazing sauce is, indeed, very hot.

To confirm that the ride had, in fact, been beaten, DMX then sings “Beat It.” On this day, the record has been set straight. DMX is once more triumphant. And the video, above, is absolutely amazing. Watch it immediately.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @KyleKramer