Here Is Every Björk Song Played at the Same Time

Sure, you have heard what Justin Bieber’s “Baby” slowed down by 800 percent sounds like (kind of like spacey, ambient dream-rock). And you’ve heard Tom Delonge’s verse on “I Miss You” looped over and over for ten hours. But have you ever wondered what every single Björk song played at the same time sounds like? Of course you have not, what kind of sick lunatic would want something like that? But someone went ahead and made it for you anyway.

This very productive Tumblr user layered all of the Icelandic singer’s tracks on top of each other. It’s a year old at this point, but we figured: what better way to celebrate the release of her new album Vulnicura than by going back and listening to her entire catalog? And what more efficient way to do that than simultaneously? It sounds like a disorienting mess of random scatter-noises that both terrify and disorient you. So, pretty standard for a Björk song. Listen below and puke your ears out.