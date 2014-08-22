VICE Photo Issue 2014: Jason Nocito’s PUD

This picture originally appeared in the 2014 VICE photo issue.

PUD, 2014

Dashwood books recently published volume one of what will become a trilogy of books called PUD by Jason Nocito. The first installment includes mostly pictures taken looking down as Nocito wanders the streets of New York with an 8 x 10 inch view camera, but the series is evolving and expanding to include a broad range of subject matter over time. For the 2014 VICE photography issue, Nocito made us a brand new PUD.

We interviewed some of the photographers from this issue about the idea of truth in photography. Below is a short excerpt. Watch a video of the full interview by subscribing to VICE‘s iPAD edition.

VICE: In the photo issue, there’s one photo from a series called PUD.

Jason Nocito: PUD is kind of my way of dealing with living in New York and making pictures here.

You would call it street photography?

Street photography!

There’s pictures of the street.

A lot of them are right?

Is it documentary photography?

No definitely not. !

Do you think the pictures are documentary of anything?

Uhh…

Are you lying?

Lying about the pictures?

No, are you lying with the pictures?

I don’t think about the truth in the pictures!

It doesn’t enter into it at all.

Less and less.

