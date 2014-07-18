Watch This Old Video of Kanye Freestyling in a Record Store in 1996

At this point, it’s kind of passé to care about old videos of Kanye West surfacing on the internet. Like, it’s not like this Kanye freestyle inside of Fat Beats in 1996 is an alternate angle of the fucking moon landing, you know? Yeah, it’s cool to see pre-fame Kanye ripping shit like he was never not the biggest star on the planet, and it’s cool to know that he was once young and sorta awkward, but was it really worth the five minutes I spent writing this post and the two minutes you spent consuming it? Yes. Yes it is. No matter how many videos similar to this you’ve seen, it’s still fucking Kanye West, and it’s still great.

Think about it this way: in this world, there are a finite number of videos depicting a pre-fame Kanye West doing a thing—not just an interesting thing, anything in particular—that exist. One day, they will all have been uploaded to YouTube, and we will already know about every single one of them. What a sad day that will be, indeed. We will be wistful when we knew there were surely limitless rare videos of Kanye out there, just waiting to be discovered, when we had the luxury of passing over them because we didn’t give a shit about them. We should treasure this 105-second video of Kanye freestyling, because one day all of the knowledge in the world will be known by man, and humanity will cease to exist.

[via Complex]

