Listen to Lil Wayne Cover a Bunch of Drake Songs on ‘No Ceilings 2’

Lil Wayne is in the twilight of his career, but you know what they say about fame: it’s better to burn out than to fade away. With that in mind, Wayne decided to release a sequel to his 2009 classic mixtape No Ceilings. When the original came out, Drake was but a twinkle in the eyes of Dwayne Carter, but now it appears that the master has become the student, as Lil Wayne has chosen to cover a majority of Drake and Future’s collaborative album, What A Time To Be Alive. Including some new tracks for good measure, the 24 track mixtape is sure to get any American through their Thanksgiving hangover and at least mildly entertain everyone else.

Listen and download the mixtape through DatPiff.

Slava Pastuk