Mike and Claire’s ‘Fried Eggs’

Mike and Claire are a collaborative artist duo based in New York who craft bizarre worlds through GIFS, film and performance. VICE readers may remember the psychedelic Easter Sunday GIFS they made for us a couple months back. In recent press their work has been compared to a wide range of artists, ranging from Cindy Sherman and Ryan Trecartin to Tim and Eric.

Here’s the world premiere of their new video, Fried Eggs. Inspired by the recent rise in feminism in pop culture (Pussy Riot, etc.), Mike and Claire were interested in contributing to current discourse in the media through actions rather than words. “The idea of an action being more powerful then words inspired the lack of dialogue and an importance on movement and sound,” they told VICE. “We wanted to create a modern cartoon that represented how we feel but at the same time paid homage to people who are making aggressive changes for women.”

Directed by: Mike and Claire

First Assistant to Directors: Jessica Tang

Second Assistants to Director: Anny Lutwak Elizabeth Olear

Lighting Designer: Joeseph Pluchino

Hair & Makeup by: Silvia Cincotta

Starring: Alexandra Marzella, Chloe Wise, Claire Christerson, Derek Kalisher, Carlo Maria, Aaron Black

Special Thanks to: Matthew Leifheit, Miyako Bellizzi, Annette Lamothe-Ramos, and VICE

Mike and Claire are interdisciplinary artists based in NYC. Read more about their work on The Creators Project.