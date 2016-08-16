Life Is Short so Blow out Your Speakers to Miya Folick’s “Pet Body”



Photo by Anika Norrgard

We’ve been fans of rising LA singer-songwriter Miya Folick for a minute now. She already won us (and The New York Times) over with her incisive songwriting and hair-trigger-dynamic voice on last year’s contemplative debut EP Strange Darling, but it’s the top-down ferocity of her live shows—think big guitars and bigger wails—in the time since that’s had us eagerly awaiting new material.

Just in time for your loud-ass summer party playlist, Folick has dropped the video for her new single, “Pet Body,” and man, does it deliver. It’s three minutes of strung-out guitars and drums careening in and out of surf-punk melodies, with Folick relinquishing her last fuck as her voice swoops from sweet to unhinged. “I’m just a brain with a pet body / I’m just a feeling in the room / Just a finger on a trigger / On a Friday afternoon,” she sings. “Oooooooo pet body / proper care and feeding for my pet body!”

Get into it and watch the twisted Brian Smee-directed animated video below:

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.