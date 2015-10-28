Listen to Basement’s First Song from Their Upcoming Record ‘Promise Everything’

Ipswich’s Basement went on a little break in 2013. Right after their 2012 record Colourmeinkindness, the band went on hiatus for the duration of the following year. They came back with a three song EP in 2014, showing that a break hadn’t stopped their progression in style. And now, the band is ready to take on another full length in Promise Everything.

The title track “Promise Everything” shows how much the band has honed their sound over the course of three years. It shows shades of their newest EP Further Sky and jettisons their appeal and catchiness tenfold. Choruses sweep high, singer Andrew Fisher sounding more in control and on top of his voice than ever before. They’ve found the perfect balance between aggressive and catchy, culminating in perfect sounding alt-rock. Promise Everything will have what you’ve been waiting for in a rock record since forever. And it all starts here.

Pre-order your copy of Promise Everything right here before the album drops on January 29.

US w/The Story So Far, Turnover

10/28 – Ft. Collins, CO @ The Aggie

10/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

10/30 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

10/31 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

11/01 – Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon

11/03 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

11/05 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

11/06 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

11/07 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/08 – Patchogue, NY @ The Emporium

11/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

11/11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

11/13 – Athens, GA @ The 40 Watt Club

11/14 – Nashville, TN @ Rocketown

11/16 – San Antonia, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall

11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl (Hard Rock & Casino)

11/20 – Anaheim, CA @ The Grove

11/21 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/22 – Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theatre

UK/EU w/Tigers Jaw, Alex G(UK Only)

Feb 7th | Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

Feb 8th | King Tut’s, Glasgow, UK

Feb 9th | Stylus, Leeds, UK

Feb 10th | Academy 2, Manchester, UK

Feb 11th | Waterfront, Norwich, UK

Feb 12th | O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK

Feb 14th | AB, Brussels, BE

Feb 15th | Dynamo, Eindhoven, NL

Feb 16th | Luxor, Cologne, DE

Feb 18th | Pokalen, Oslo, NO

Feb 19th | Bergsunds Strand 43, Stockholm, SE

Feb 20th | BETA, Copenhagen, DK

Feb 21st | Knust, Hamburg, DE

Feb 23rd | Lido, Berlin, DE

Feb 24th | Durer Kert, Budapest, HU

Feb 25th | Arena, Vienna, AT

Feb 26th | Strom, Munich, DE

Feb 27th | Traffic Club, Rome, IT

Feb 28th | La Tenda, Modena, IT

Feb 29th | Dynamo, Zurich, CH

March 1st | Universum, Stuttgart, DE

March 2nd | La Mecanique Ondulatoire, Paris, FR