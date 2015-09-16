Listen to DIIV’s New Single “Dopamine”

How do you feel about DIIV? A lot of people think he’s really cool, and some maybe not so much. Whatever your opinion on the group is, they’ve got a new record coming out sometime later this year Is the Is Are, and last night they dropped their new single “Dopamine” The new song is fuzzy, gazey goodness you’d want from a brand new DIIV song. Best of all, the track doesn’t rely completely on tones or effects to create a solid track. At its core, the band knows exactly how to write an engaging song to get stuck in your head for some time to come.

Check out the song below, and catch DIIV when they open for RIDE on their upcoming US tour, presented by us.