Noisey Bompton, Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Is Now Online in Full so Don’t Miss It

Over the past week, we’ve released Noisey Bompton, the first episode of our new show NOISEY on VICELAND, premiering March 1. Noisey Bompton is an in-depth look at the city of Compton and how it intersects with and creates musicians like Kendrick Lamar. He stars as the anchor of the series, branching out to other places and people of Compton, like his childhood friend and rising rapper Lil L. The episode takes a hard look at what impact gang life has on the city’s inhabitants, and what they do to navigate that landscape.

