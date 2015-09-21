Nudes Self-Titled Debut is a Musical Anthology for the Terminally Restless

It’s that time of year again when Britain starts to slump wistfully back into autumn and the entire population stops congregating on rooftops and enters a state of reflection. We think about what we did this summer, regret all the stuff we missed out on, and that risidual “back to school” feeling instills a sense of hopeful change in you even if you’re 27 and this is pretty much it for you now. Thankfully post-punk three piece Nudes have come through with an album that reflects all of the above and more to help guide you through your seasonal comedown.

Featuring members of Saturday’s Kids and Playlounge, Nudes’ self-titled debut takes scrappy punk inspired by the glory days of Dischord records and uses it as a catalyst for reverie. Last month we premiered their track “Constant Summer”, which is about the sense of fearlessness you feel during your teenage years, and now we’ve got the full album premiering in all its earnest glory below. According to the band, it’s “a vehicle for revisiting adolescence – not necessarily our own experiences, but just the overall feelings of excitement and confusion. It’s like a collection of adventure songs.”

Written, rehearsed, and recorded in just three weeks in July 2014, Nudes is a musical anthology for the terminally restless. If you’re not ready for summer (or, just, anything) to be over yet, then this is for you.

Get an earfull below:

Nudes is out September 25 through Barely Regal Records and Dog Knights Productions and available to pre-order now. Their album launch will take place at Power Lunches in London on October 3 for those who like to experience live punk rock music.