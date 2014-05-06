CATALOGUE #004: EKKAH – “Figure It Out”

EKKAH are: a duo who produce intricate pop with new wave and disco inflections.

The critics say: “The duo’s debut track [7AM] demonstrates flawless pop sentiment and slick, driving instrumentation with just the right tinge of electronica.” – The 405

Videos by VICE

I ate an ice-cream on the weekend and my shoulders are kinda red – It’s practically Summer! If you’re about to compile a park’n’bbq playlist then EKKAH definitely deserve a place on it. Their new track, “Figure It Out”, takes the mellow tinge of Beach House’s blissed out vocals and twists them into a more funk-driven context – the sort of sound that is synonmyous with feeling sun-kissed.

You Need To Hear This Catalogue brings you the world premiere of a new song or video every Monday.