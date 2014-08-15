PREMIERE: Bye Barat – “Going For Broke”

Bye Barat parties like it’s 1999. All the time. While you were busy biting your nails in fear of the Millennium bug, Bye Barat was probably obsessing over Brandy & Monica, All Saints and an MTV that still actually played music. Both the song and video have a serious 90’s feel running through it. “Going for Broke” is a groovy little ear worm, so watch out, because it could very well end up with some seriously heavy radio rotation soon.

The single is dropping on the 18th of August and can be bought here.

Director: Catherine Pattinama Coleman

Editor: Noa Victor Vedde

Lighting: Sebastian Danneborn