Stream Mackned’s ‘Celebrity Etiquette’ – a Magnum Opus from One of 2016’s Most Promising Rappers

We’ve been banging on about Mackned for a minute now, but the prolific Seattle MC and producer has just come through with his new full-length effort Celebrity Etiquette and it just might be his strongest body of work to date.

Featuring longtime collaborators like SneakGuapo and enlisting some of underground production’s big hitters including Ryan Hemsworth and OhZone (Chief Keef, Skeme, Lil Durk) to sculpt a tundra-like atmosphere, Celebrity Etiquette is a magnum opus from a rapper who prioritizes realness above all else. Whether he’s talking about money, judgement, his demons, or his love of video games and anime quite obviously in the Fallout 4-nod “Ballout 4” and more subtly in bars like “I’m always mobile like a fucking Gundam,” Mackned has carved out an identity for himself that runs much deeper than a persona—making him one of this year’s most promising rappers.

Artwork by Michelle Friars.

The Thraxx + GBC tour kicks off 1/14 in Seattle and you can cop tickets here.