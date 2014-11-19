Premiere: Milk Teeth – Linda

Despite having only been around a year, Milk Teeth are one of the best British bands we know. Their debut single “Vitamins” ripped modern contemporaries to shreds, replacing the ligh-laxidaiscal sounds that’ve perpetuated recent years with pummeling guitars. Basically: Milk Teeth arrived with purpose. They came to kick apathy out of bed with deafening sounds.

Roll around a year later and they’re gearing up to release their debut EP, called Sad Sack – which could mean any number of things, some of them quite disgusting – and it’s out on January 26. “Linda”, which we’re premiering above, is a great introduction; the sort of thing that deserves to be blasted as soon as you leave in the morning, jump-starting you into shitting on the day with renewed vigour.