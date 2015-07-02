Premiere: The Vaccines – “20/20”

One can assume that The Vaccines new record, English Graffiti, is a riff on the George Lucas teen movie American Graffiti. So continuing with that idea, the video for the group’s new track “20/20” is, in according to frontman Justin Young, “another ode to cinema [continuing] the theme of heightened reality and alternate universes” seen in the group’s last video for “Dream Lover”. Watch above in our exclusive premiere (available for 24 hours only, guys! Come and get it!) as the band wear some stupendously awful outfits you hope would never leave the screening room, while various characters rip out their eyeballs and play on fruit machines, all set to the ram-shackle pumping teen-era rock’n’roll of the Vaccines.



“20/20” is taken from the Vaccines recently released third album English Graffiti.