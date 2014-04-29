PREMIERE: XO – “Holdin’ On”

We’ve been vibing with the upturn in homegrown R’n’B crooners recently; Dornik, Sampha and Kwabs have all taken turns in caressing us. There’s one scary thing about the phenomenon though – each artist is getting progressively younger. Take XO – he’s only 18 but he’s got the sort of sultry production technique that will make your girlfriend run away and snuggle up next to him behind your back and has been championed by everyone from SOHN to T. Williams. Above is the premiere of his new track “Holdin’ On”, featuring RobLaw on vocals. Press play and peep the sort of colourful, wandering production that will act as a pre-requisite to head-bobbing.