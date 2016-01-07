Listen to Sia’s New Song “Reaper,” Co-Written and Co-Produced by Kanye West

Sia is possibly the greatest songwriter alive, the literal person you bring in to save a song, but if there’s anyone who’s capable of punching up a song even further, it’s Kanye West. You’ve probably heard of him, too. Anyway, the combination of the two is magic, and, since a full version of “Wolves” seems permanently elusive at this point, it’s a huge relief that we’re finally getting some music from the pairing, off of Sia’s upcoming album This Is Acting, out January 29. Listen to those creeping beeps and boops! Check out that massive chorus! No baby not today! Pop music can conquer death. It’s incredible. It’s your new pop anthem. Just listen below:

