Breaking: The Game Still Has a Penis, Wants You To Know It

Af

Del

You may have heard of Compton rapper the Game. His brand new album is called The Documentary 2.


You may not know that the Game has a penis.

#FineNiggaFriday & @Anureet_K_Dhaliwal got me feeling myself after the gym earlier today……. so let’s just assume, I’m at your house waiting for you to get home from work, 1st….. #StopAndGetSomeWetWipesCauseImGoneBeAssNakedSoonAsYouOpenTheDoorSoThatVajayjayGoneDrip #ThenImPullinYoPantiesDressSkirtOrPantsTheFuckOff #AndSlidinUnderThatPussyLikeAMechanicSlideUnderCars #NImEatinItWhileYouSquatOnMyFace #WhyYouAsk #CauseImHungryAndYouBeenGoneAllDay #WhyTheFuckYouStillHoldinTheKeys #DropThemMothafuckas #ImLickinYou #YeaLickinThatPearlTongueLikePecansNPrailinesIceCreamCuzThatsMyFavorite #RealSlow #2ScoopsOfThatPussy #AfterYouBustYa1stNut #ImPickinYouUp #CarryingYouToTheKitchenCounterToSitYouDown #BeforeYoAssHitTheColdCounter #WarmDickAlreadyInsideYou #GrazingYourWallsLikeAPaintBrush #InAndOut #SlowlyWhileITongueKissYouWitBothYoAssCheeksInMyHands #ThenImRammingThatPussTilYouBustAgainNToniteImNotPullingOut #LetsGoHalf #DropsMic .. #MEATPRINTPAPI has spoken !

A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

A penis we alerted you to not long ago

Let’s just assume, I thought today was Friday or #ThrowDatAZZbackThursday #WhoCaresWhatDayItis I say it’s #FineNiggaFriday because I know you gone be double tappin this mothafucka til tomorrow anyway……#SoGoneTagYaGirlfriends #ScreenShotIt #LickIt #PullThemPantiesToTheSideAndGetReadyForThe #HalloweenEdition #CuzHalfYallScaredOfTheDickAnyway #WhereverYouAtInTheWorldDatPussyBoutToBeWetYouHearMe #iSaidDoYouFuckinHearMe #OkThen #TakeYourIndexAndMiddleFingerAndMakeAGun #ThenPutTheGunInsideYouAndPullTheTrigger #EaseItOutAndPutSomeOfThatStickyIckyOnThatPearlTongue #TiltYaHeadBackAtAn80DegreeAngleAndSpreadYourLegsFarAsTheyGo #ThenLickYaFingersRealSlowAndGrazeThatPearlForMe #BackAndForthRealGently #CloseYaEyes #AndImagineMeSlidingInThatThangRealSlow #AndAsSoonAsYouGetReadyToBustYour1stNut #iPullOutAndGoDownTownAndCatchItWithMyTongue #ThenISlideBackUpAn…… Oh shit the Patriots game on, gotta go ladies !!!! Oh’ & my boxers #ThatsHowIDocumentary2 #MEATPRINTPAPI #DropsMic

A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

A penis that’s always there

I mean if I’m not your #ManCrushMonday then who da fuck is ??? Ok so this is my 1st time bringing the hashtags to Monday but you know what… I love you & you deserve to #GetWetOnYoWayHomeFromWork #ifYouOnYourWayToTheGymTurnAroundAndGoBackHome #YouBoutToWorkUpASweatPunchinThatMonkey #AndPutThemToysAway #WeGoinOldSchool #JustYouAndThemFingers #NowPutOnUsherConfessionsAlbumAndLetItPlayThrough #GetCompletelyNaked #PropThemPillowsSoYoureComfortable #IfYoHairFreshlyDid #LayYourScarfFlatOnThePillowAndLayGentlyOnIt #NowSpreadThemThighsForMe #LickYourIndexAndMiddleFingers #NowTouchThatPearlTongueAndGoCounterClockwise #Slowly #iSaidSlowly #DontMakeMeSlapYourHandAndMakeYouStartOver #KeepYourEyesClose #NowReverseTheMotionAndImagineMeLickingYourLegsStartingFromYourAnkle #ImBoutToCatchAUberDowntownToThatPussy #YouBoutToGetItAteLikeGroceries #ButOrganicGroceriesCauseImOnAStrictDiet #NowWhatImBoutToDoNextMightTickle #YouReady #YeaYouReady #NowBust #AndSayMyName #MEATPRINTPAPI #DropsMic

Every single day of the week

A month & a 1/2 on crutches drinkin Hennessey lol…. Time to get this shit together. #60DaysOfFitness

A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

A penis that’s effecting Ethika underwear sales worldwide

Well let’s sell some boxers then #Ethika – #Repost @theshaderoominc #MEATPRINTPAPI

A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

Congrats, Game, on your penis!

