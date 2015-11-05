Ty Dolla $ign and Kendrick Lamar Hold the City Down in “L.A.”

A photo posted by Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) on Nov 5, 2015 at 6:33am PST

L.A. is great. It’s always sunny and everyone is good looking. And it’s also home to one of the best hip-hop scenes in the world. To commemorate these facts, the insatiable Ty Dolla $ign just dropped a track featuring Compton’s poet laureate Kendrick Lamar titled “L.A.” The song also features Brandy who glides over the the chorus and verse, giving the perfect back up for Ty and Kendrick’s parts throughout the track. Ty Dolla $ign’s new album Free TC is set to come out November 13, so be on the look out.