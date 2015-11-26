Waka Flocka Flame Just Dropped Flockaveli 1.5

In 2010, Waka Flocka Flame put out Flockaveli, a record that winded up being more influential than people would have guessed before its release. It showed us the rise of Lex Luger who would lay the groundwork for what production would sound like for the next years to come, and Flocka’s in your face performance. After five years of waiting for a followup, today Waka just dropped Flockaveli 1.5, a return to his style of old. The whole record is exclusively produced by Southside, and is some of his most invigorating work to date.

Waka Flocka – Flockaveli 1.5

Download it right here, and read our interview with Southside.