Wolf Alice: “Moaning Lisa Smile”

“Moaning Lisa Smile” is the mighty new single from London four-piece, Wolf Alice. Produced by Catherine Marks at ICP Studios in Belgium, the track is sassy, bold and hits harder than a slap in the face from an angsty teen. “Moaning Lisa Smile” arrives ahead of the band’s new EP, Creature Songs – their first release on Dirty Hit Records. Next month sees Wolf Alice embark on a nationwide tour, get your tickets here.
We had a shit load of fun with Wolf Alice in Camden last year.
Videos by VICE
Creature Songs is out May 26th.
Wolf Alice Tour Dates (* w/ support from Superfood)
May 1st King Tut’s, Glasgow*
May 2nd Liverpool Sound City, Liverpool
May 3rd Live at Leeds, Leeds
May 4th Sunday Live, Stockton
May 5th Fruit, Hull*
May 6th Leadmill 2, Sheffield*
May 7th Think Tank, Newcastle*
May 12th Institute Temple, Birmingham*
May 13th O2 Academy 2, Oxford*
May 14th Portland Arms, Cambridge*
May 15th Esquires, Bedford*
May 16th Boileroom, Guildford*
May 17th Cookie Jar, Leicester*
May 18th Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth*
May 20th The Haunt, Brighton*
May 21st 53 Degrees, Preston*
May 27th Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes*
May 28th Scala, London*