Wolf Alice: “Moaning Lisa Smile”

“Moaning Lisa Smile” is the mighty new single from London four-piece, Wolf Alice. Produced by Catherine Marks at ICP Studios in Belgium, the track is sassy, bold and hits harder than a slap in the face from an angsty teen. “Moaning Lisa Smile” arrives ahead of the band’s new EP, Creature Songs – their first release on Dirty Hit Records. Next month sees Wolf Alice embark on a nationwide tour, get your tickets here.

We had a shit load of fun with Wolf Alice in Camden last year.

Videos by VICE

This is what went down.

Creature Songs is out May 26th.

Wolf Alice Tour Dates (* w/ support from Superfood)

May 1st King Tut’s, Glasgow*

May 2nd Liverpool Sound City, Liverpool

May 3rd Live at Leeds, Leeds

May 4th Sunday Live, Stockton

May 5th Fruit, Hull*

May 6th Leadmill 2, Sheffield*

May 7th Think Tank, Newcastle*

May 12th Institute Temple, Birmingham*

May 13th O2 Academy 2, Oxford*

May 14th Portland Arms, Cambridge*

May 15th Esquires, Bedford*

May 16th Boileroom, Guildford*

May 17th Cookie Jar, Leicester*

May 18th Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth*

May 20th The Haunt, Brighton*

May 21st 53 Degrees, Preston*

May 27th Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes*

May 28th Scala, London*