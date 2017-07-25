Check This Previously Unreleased Mobb Deep Track

It’s been a little over a month since the hip-hop world lost one of its most talented lyricists when Mobb Deep’s Prodigy died at the age of 42. Yesterday, DJ Absolut, as part of his #MixtapeMondays series, released «What You Think,» a previously unheard Prodigy track that features a Biggie Smalls vocal sample from his classic 1994 track, «Warning.»

The track features Havoc and Prodigy getting hectic and rapping over pianos, strings, and keys. Havoc smashes a killer verse that includes lines, «My phone is ringing the number looks strange / This is the third time I had to have my number change / I feel like the Geto Boys – Mind Playin’ Tricks.»

Videos by VICE

Listen to «What You Think» below. RIP Prodigy.