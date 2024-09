M83 and Maps are no strangers. They released a split EP back in 2008 – and they’re teaming up once again for a new remix. The Northampton-based electronic musician has taken on his Naive counterpart’s “Run Into Flowers” (originally from 2003’s Dead Cities, Red Seas & Lost Ghosts) for this mesmeric and unwinding effort.

The reworking ties in with M83’s recent reissues of his first three albums and new remix EPs, out today worldwide. Check out this cut below exclusively on Noisey.