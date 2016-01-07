Michael Eases into the New Year in This Week’s Comic from Stephen Maurice Graham By Stephen Graham January 7, 2016, 10:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Stephen Maurice Graham’s website, Tumblr, Twitter, and Instagram. Tagged:Comics!, Michael, new media, new year’s, resolutions, scales, Stephen Maurice Graham, Vice comics, weight, Weight Loss Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Teens Are Going to Extremes for Viral ‘Promposals’ 11.02.16 By Erica Euse Here’s What You Need to Know About the New Nintendo Switch 10.21.16 By Mike Diver Michael Makes Small Talk in Today’s Comic by Stephen Maurice Graham 10.17.16 By Stephen Graham We Talk Streaming’s Future and VR Violence In the Latest Episode of VICE Gaming’s New Podcast 10.04.16 By Patrick Klepek