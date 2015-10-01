Michael Goes Plane Spotting in This Week’s Comic from Stephen Maurice Graham By Stephen Graham October 1, 2015, 1:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Stephen Maurice Graham’s website, Tumblr, Twitter, and Instagram. Tagged:airplane fetish, binoculars, Comics!, Michael, michael comics, plane spotting, sexy airplanes, Stephen Maurice Graham, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE We Talk Streaming’s Future and VR Violence In the Latest Episode of VICE Gaming’s New Podcast 10.04.16 By Patrick Klepek Why We Returned ‘No Man’s Sky’ 09.14.16 By Mike Diver ‘Michael’s Job Interview,’ Today’s Comic by Stephen Maurice Graham 09.12.16 By Stephen Graham Features We Want – Nay, Demand – From the New iPhone 7 09.07.16 By Joel Golby