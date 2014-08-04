PREMIERE: “One Two Drinks” – Meridian Dan

Meridian Dan – the Tottenham MC behind one of 2014’s most undeniable crossover anthems, “German Whip” (and probably responsible for the health of German manufacturing) – returns with a brand new follow up single, “One Two Drinks”. Produced by The HeavyTrackerz, it’s basically then sound of when you claim you’re taking it easy but end up having one too many.

Check it out exclusively on Noisey, HERE:

Videos by VICE

“One Two Drinks” will be released on 19th September on PMR Records.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

Meridian Dan – “I’m From a Place”

Form 696: The Police VS Grime Music